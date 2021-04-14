Left Menu

Wells Fargo starts to emerge from sales scandal as first quarter profits jump

Profits at the country's fourth-largest lender rebounded to nearly $5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 as the improved economic outlook allowed it to cut its cushion for losses on pandemic-hit loans by $1.6 billion, and as it got a grip on costs relating to fixing its product mis-selling scandals. It remained unclear, though, how much longer the bank expects to operate under a regulatory asset cap, which has curtailed loan and deposit growth needed to boost interest income and cover costs, while rival balance sheets have swelled.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:43 IST
Wells Fargo starts to emerge from sales scandal as first quarter profits jump

Wells Fargo & Co beat Wall Street profit expectations on Wednesday as it reduced bad loan provisions and reined-in costs, signalling the bank may finally be emerging from a sales practices scandal that has dogged it for nearly five years. Profits at the country's fourth-largest lender rebounded to nearly $5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 as the improved economic outlook allowed it to cut its cushion for losses on pandemic-hit loans by $1.6 billion, and as it got a grip on costs relating to fixing its product mis-selling scandals.

It remained unclear, though, how much longer the bank expects to operate under a regulatory asset cap, which has curtailed loan and deposit growth needed to boost interest income and cover costs, while rival balance sheets have swelled. Despite those constraints, the bank had benefited from the strengthening U.S. economy which has been boosted by the COVID-19 vaccination roll out, ultra-loose monetary policy, and additional fiscal stimulus, said chief executive Charles Scharf.

"We're in the midst of a multi-year transformation, and I'm confident that our operational and financial performance will continue to benefit from the progress we're making," he told analysts on a call on Wednesday during which executives declined to comment on when they believe the asset cap will be lifted. The San Francisco-based bank's shares were up 5% in afternoon trading.

Controlling costs, which had been inflated by billions of dollars of regulatory and litigation penalties relating to the bank's sales scandal, is central to Scharf's turnaround plan. He said last year he is aiming to cut $10 billion from the bank's roughly $54 billion annual expense base over several years. Wells Fargo said it spent 77 cents for each dollar of revenue it generated in the first quarter, a metric known as the expense ratio. While that was slightly up on the year-ago period, it was an improvement on the 83% of the last quarter of 2020.

Scharf declined to comment on projected costs through 2022, and cautioned analysts not to be overly optimistic on the work to be done to see the asset cap lifted. "We have a tremendous amount of work to do," he added.

TEPID LOAN GROWTH Wells Fargo profit was $4.74 billion, or $1.05 per share in the first quarter, from $653 million, or 1 penny per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

That year-on-year profit jump was flattered by a huge provision for potential soured loans the bank made the same time last year as lenders braced for unpaid debts amid the shuttering of the economy which put millions of Americans out of work. On Wednesday, the bank's Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo told reporters the bank expected to further reduce loss reserves if the economy continues to improve. Consumers already are flush with cash from government stimulus and from loan payment forbearance programs, he noted.

"In a lot of cases, consumers have more money in their accounts today than they did pre-pandemic," he said. However, Wells Fargo's pre-tax, pre-provision profit, seen this quarter as a better gauge of lenders' true performance, was down 13% from a year earlier. By comparison, JPMorgan said on Wednesday its first quarter pre-provision profit was up 18%, underscoring how Wells Fargo's profitability still lags rivals.

Average assets at JPMorgan Chase & Co also increased 25% in the first quarter to $3.61 trillion from a year earlier, while Wells Fargo's balance sheet shrank 1% to $1.94 trillion. Wells Fargo's loan growth was also down, with average loans in its commercial banking division falling 19%, while JPMorgan's similar division reported a 2% decline.

The weak loan demand and low interest rates also hurt net interest income, which decreased 22%. Average deposit balances at Wells Fargo were up 4%, from a year earlier, despite the banking system being flush with money as the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury worked to support the economy during the pandemic.

JPMorgan said its deposits increased 36% from a year earlier. Wells Fargo reported a 21% increase in deposits at its big consumer bank, compared with JPMorgan's 32% increase in consumer deposits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JMM founding member Simon Marandi laid to rest;COVID protocol violated at funeral in CM presence

Pakur Jharkhand, Apr 14 PTIJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended funeral of JMM founding member Simon Marandi in his native Dumaria village of Pakur district on Wednesday, but during the event COVID protocol was blatantly flounted....

Biden to declare it is 'time to end America's longest war' in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will declare on Wednesday he plans to end the longest U.S. war and that it is time for American troops to come home from Afghanistan, looking to close the book on 20 years of U.S. military involvement there even as criti...

UN-Habitat and Sweden disburse direct cash transfers in COVID-19 hit Kismayo

UN-Habitat has disbursed the first tranche of direct cash transfers of USD 70 each to 250 vulnerable households in Western Kismayo as part of the COVID-19 response within a larger project funded by the Government of Sweden which addresses y...

Addis Ababa EU-Africa Green Talk held to share blue economy best practices

The Acting African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment and the European Union Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries today joined more than 140 policy, community an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021