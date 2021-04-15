Left Menu

LTI Appoints the new Chief Financial Officer

Anil Rander brings multifaceted financial leadership experience to the company MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Larsen Toubro Infotech BSE 540005 NSE LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has appointed Anil Rander as its Chief Financial Officer.Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, said The role of CFO is evolving rapidly, and I am pleased to welcome Anil to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:16 IST
LTI Appoints the new Chief Financial Officer

Anil Rander brings multifaceted financial leadership experience to the company MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has appointed Anil Rander as its Chief Financial Officer.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI, said: ''The role of CFO is evolving rapidly, and I am pleased to welcome Anil to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey. His financial leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next phase of growth for LTI. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence.'' Anil joins LTI from Tech Mahindra where he was the Senior Vice President for Finance and Legal functions and Global Head of Finance for BPS. Before this role, Anil was with Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd where he looked after management accounting. His other stints have been with Alpic Finance and A.F. Ferguson & Co.

Anil is a Chartered Account, Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. He has won multiple industry accolades for outstanding contributions during his illustrious career. He will be based out of LTI's headquarters in Mumbai, India.

About LTI: LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 33,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI : • Read our News and Blogs • Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn • Like us on Facebook Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...

WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque died, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidab...

IPL 2021: There is a family sort of vibe with Delhi Capitals, says Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021