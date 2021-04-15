Left Menu

WPI inflation gallops to 7.39 pc in March

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 7.39 per cent in March as compared to 4.17 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Thursday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:48 IST
WPI inflation gallops to 7.39 pc in March
Inflation based on WPI food index increased to 5.28 pc in March.. Image Credit: ANI

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) was 7.39 per cent in March as compared to 4.17 per cent in the previous month, data released by the government on Thursday showed. However, month-on-month (March 2021 over February 2021) rate of inflation stood at 1.57 per cent, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"The prices of crude oil, petroleum products and basic metal substantially increased in March 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. Also, due to nationwide lockdown, the WPI index for the month of March 2020 (120.4) was computed with relatively low response rate." The index for primary articles with a weightage of 22.62 per cent increased by 0.55 per cent to 146.2 in March from 145.4 in February. Prices of crude petroleum and natural gas (8.64 per cent), non-food articles (1.9 per cent) and minerals (0.35 per cent) increased.

Prices of food articles (minus 0.45 per cent) declined in March 2021 as compared to February 2021. The index for manufactured products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent increased by 1.27 per cent to 127.3 in March from 124.9 in February. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 16 groups that have witnessed increase in prices are manufacture of furniture; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; machinery and equipment; electrical equipment; computer, electronic and optical products; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; basic metals; other non-metallic mineral products; rubber and plastics products; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products; chemicals and chemical products; paper and paper products; wood and of products of wood and cork; wearing apparel; textiles; and food products.

Five groups that witnessed decrease in prices are manufacture of other manufacturing; other transport equipment; printing and reproduction of recorded media; leather and related products; and tobacco products. The manufacture of beverages remain unchanged. The WPI food index consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food products from manufactured products group increased from 153 in February 2021 to 153.4 in March 2021. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.31 per cent to 5.28 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...

Flipkart to acquire Cleartrip

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it will acquire Cleartrip, an online travel technology company. Flipkart will acquire 100 per cent of Cleartrips shareholding as the company further enhances its investments to strengthen its digital ...

Russia registers 8,944 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow Russia, April 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 8,944 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,326 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,675,153, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, ...

Myanmar security forces arrest a main protest leader

Myanmar security forces arrested on Thursday one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule, Wai Moe Naing, as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa, a colleague said. Our brother Wai Moe Naing was ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021