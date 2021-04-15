Get Set for A ‘Safe’ Summer with Croma’s Cool Life!

With resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, the passive conduct of many has put the nation back in the devil’s ambit. Wearing a mask is a cogent key to curtailing the effects of the virus and the same should be followed imperatively. The mask is the only weapon that acts as a shield in this pandemic. When you wear your mask, you’re protecting not only yourself from the disease, but your loved ones too! This is the message that Croma intended to spread through ‘The Times Power of Print’ (POP) campaign. The concept of POP is to embolden creative minds as well as students; to devise impactful campaigns that are inspiring and engaging, leaving behind a thought-provoking missive.

The 4th edition of Power of Print (POP) saw Croma, partner with The Times Group for the second time, seeking ingenious ideas to uphold the tenor of this year’s brief – 'wear a mask not to protect yourself, but to protect the world from you’.

Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Infiniti Retail Ltd. (Croma) said, “To move beyond the pandemic, we need to step out in the world and resume our productive lives and the mask is an essential safe-guard against a resurgence of infections. Till date, India as a society has achieved limited success in persuading people to wear masks in public. A false sense of invincibility combined with the mistaken belief that the mask is intended to protect the wearer from the world has led to compliance only by some people and some of the time. Croma which started serving customers in its physical stores since early June has witnessed this reluctance to comply among customers first hand. I believe the answer lies in educating the individual – creating awareness that the mask actually helps protect his loved ones from him rather than him from the rest of the world” This year’s winning entry ‘Spot the Serial Killer’ conceptualised by WYP Brand Solutions endorsed the use of wearing masks to reduce the chances of contracting the virus. The winning team has won not only the Power of Print trophy, but also an opportunity to see their campaign released in the pages of the Times of India Group publications.

The POP campaign works as an extension to Croma’s approach towards providing a safe and an ambient shopping environment for all. Right from ensuring that all safety protocols are followed at the stores - like donning a mask, sanitization stations, social distancing, to introducing other convenient shopping channels. Croma has introduced several features that allow the customers to shop from the comfort of their very homes. 1) the ‘Shop with Video’ feature allows shoppers to connect with the store staff via a live video call and close the purchase without having to visit the store 2) the ‘connect to store’ feature, that allows a customer to simply book a slot or speak to the store manager before he/ she visits the store. These features are sure to change the way the world shops for electronics.

With this powerful print campaign, Croma also launches its summer campaign ‘Cool Life’, that provides cooling solutions for every cooling need. Shoppers can choose from over 250 ACs, 300 Refrigerators, 100+ Fans & Coolers and avail of No Cost EMI options, Cashbacks and much more. Visit your nearest Croma store or www.croma.com today for more. PWR PWR

