Left Menu

Philippines lifts nine-year ban on new mines to boost revenues

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a moratorium on new mineral agreements imposed in 2012, reopening the door to investments in a move that will boost state coffers but has dismayed environmental activists. The Philippines, the top supplier of nickel ore to China and a major producer of copper and gold, imposed the moratorium while the government worked on legislation to boost the state's share of mining revenues.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:09 IST
Philippines lifts nine-year ban on new mines to boost revenues
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a moratorium on new mineral agreements imposed in 2012, reopening the door to investments in a move that will boost state coffers but has dismayed environmental activists.

The Philippines, the top supplier of nickel ore to China and a major producer of copper and gold, imposed the moratorium while the government worked on legislation to boost the state's share of mining revenues. Since 2018, the excise tax on minerals has doubled to 4%. Duterte's new executive order allows new mining deals and reviews of existing contracts for possible renegotiation. It also directs the environment ministry to formulate terms and conditions and to strictly implement rules on mine safety and environmental policies.

Mining is a highly contentious issue in the Philippines after past cases of environmental mismanagement fuelled a strong lobby against the industry led by local governments, legislators, advocacy groups, and the Catholic church. Shortly after coming to office in 2016, Duterte warned miners to follow tighter environmental rules or be shut down and the new executive order does not undo a ban on new open-pit mines.

More than a third of the Philippines' total land area of 30 million hectares has been identified as having "high mineral potential", according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and less than 5% of the Philippines' mineral reserves is estimated to have been extracted so far. Several pending mining projects will now proceed to the development and commercial extraction stages, MGB Director Wilfredo Montano said.

"This will not, however, mean that the protection of the environment and safety will be taken lightly," he said. Scrambling for funds for infrastructure projects and to help support the pandemic-hit economy, the government has pushed for the revival and sale of idle state mining projects.

"(The executive order) will help bring the Philippines back on the investment map," the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said in a statement. "There will be a need for a lot of raw materials like nickel, copper, gold, manganese, chromite, etcetera when the world returns to normal," said Dante Bravo, president of the country's second-biggest nickel ore miner and exporter Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc.

The Southeast Asian nation became the biggest supplier of nickel ore to top metals consumer China in 2020 after Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed ore. Anti-mining activists said they were alarmed.

"In the middle of a climate crisis and this pandemic, corporate interests and profit have won again over the welfare and benefits of the many," Alyansa Tigil Mina (Stop Mining Alliance) said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana: BSEH Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education HBSE has cancelled exams of Class 10 and postponed exams of Class 12. In a video message, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said The kind of decision CBSE h...

IAF commanders begin 3-day conference; review country's security scenario

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Thursday began a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing India, including along the Line of Actual Control, on the opening day of a three-day conference.The bi-annual commanders confe...

EU top court backs bloc in ban on electric pulse fishing

The European Unions highest court on Thursday backed the blocs decision to ban as of July the practice of using electric shocks to stun fish before scooping them up in nets.The European Court of Justice dismissed a Dutch challenge arguing t...

Amid COVID surge, Delhi Police chief asks personnel to take precautions, maintain social distancing

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical masks to protect themselves. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021