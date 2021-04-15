Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Thursday went up by Rs 375 to Rs 7,297 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for April delivery rose by Rs 375, or 5.42 per cent, to Rs 7,297 per quintal with an open interest of 6,560 lots.

Likewise, Soybean for May delivery went up by Rs 210, or 3.13 per cent to Rs 6,938 per quintal with an open interest of 1,11,760 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

