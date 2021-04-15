Xynteo India2022 coalition rebranded as Vikaasa

Left Menu

Our new identity - Xynteo Vikaasa, communicates our aspiration to expand and strengthen our diverse ecosystem of purpose driven companies in service of India and the world. Xynteo Vikaasa will continue to flourish under the guidance and support of its core partner collective - Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group Company Cyient, Shell, Technip Energies, State Bank of India, Tata Trusts and WPP.Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor, said, It was an honour to work with the very talented Xynteo team and the leaders of the coalition partners in India to help facilitate a new name for India2022.

MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xynteo India2022, a coalition of purpose driven organisations collaborating to develop new models of growth for India, today unveiled a new identity - Vikaasa, Together India progresses. Vikaasa, powered by Xynteo, re-affirms the coalition's commitment to foster collaboration to advance India's achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Designed by Landor, a consulting and design agency, the new avatar Vikaasa, signifies collective progress, brought about by partners with a common purpose, coming together. The identity celebrates union, harmony and coaction, brought alive in black, combined with universally appealing hues of blue and green, blending seamlessly. The fresh green reflects Vikaasa's ethos of sustainable growth, the metaballs that dot the ''I'', depict the powerful outcomes made possible when individuals and organisations join hands for good. The new logo is inspired by Xynteo's identity system.

Subhashini Chandran, Managing Director, Xynteo India, said, ''Xynteo is committed to develop and promote new models of growth that are inclusive, transformative and sustainable. Our new identity - Xynteo Vikaasa, communicates our aspiration to expand and strengthen our diverse ecosystem of purpose driven companies in service of India and the world.'' Xynteo Vikaasa will continue to flourish under the guidance and support of its core partner collective - Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group Company; Cyient, Shell, Technip Energies, State Bank of India, Tata Trusts and WPP.

Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor, said, ''It was an honour to work with the very talented Xynteo team and the leaders of the coalition partners in India to help facilitate a new name for India2022. We loved their purpose, passion and collective energy towards their mighty ambition of a new model of growth for India. The name Vikaasa, coined from ''vikas'' in Sanskrit is a nod to the collective progress that is only possible through collaboration and deep commitment.'' About Xynteo Founded in Norway, Xynteo works with a community of visionary business leaders, equipping them and their organisations to transform the systems in which they operate. We provide advisory services spanning strategy, innovation, engagement, learning; and build cross-sector collaborations, including the Xynteo Exchange, Leadership Vanguard, Vikaasa (erstwhile India2022) and Europe Delivers. Xynteo also produces The Performance Theatre.

About Vikaasa (India2022) Vikaasa is a coalition of purpose driven, forward leaning organisations, collaborating to accelerate India's progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals by designing, incubating and piloting new growth models, enabling scale and creating material impact. The coalition was launched in March 2017, by the then President of India, Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, who praised this initiative as ''the need of the hour''. Coalition partners include Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group Company; Cyient, Shell, Technip Energies, State Bank of India, Tata Trusts and WPP.

