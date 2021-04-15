Flipkart strengthens position in online travel space, acquires Cleartrip

Flipkart has announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel and leisure aggregator. The e-commerce giant will acquire 100% of Cleartrip's shareholding and acquire its operations.

Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers a comprehensive and personalized travel experience through its innovative mobile and desktop solutions.

We have some news to share!@Flipkart is investing in Cleartrip, an effort that brings together our shared values and complementary strengths, providing us the opportunity to drive product leadership in the travel space.Read all about it: https://t.co/J0nKVwtEte pic.twitter.com/Gj3mrYH1f8 — Cleartrip (@Cleartrip) April 15, 2021

In a joint press release, the companies said that Cleartrip will continue to operate as a separate brand, retaining all employees while working closely with Flipkart to further develop technology solutions to make travel simple for customers.

"Cleartrip is synonymous with travel for many customers, and as we diversify and look at new areas of growth, this investment will help strengthen our wide range of offerings for customers. We welcome the Cleartrip team with their deep industry knowledge and technology capabilities to the Flipkart Group and look forward to providing deeper value and travel experiences for customers together," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Back in 2019, Flipkart partnered with ixigo to create a best-in-class travel experience for its customers. With Cleartrip's acquisition, the e-commerce marketplace is now aiming to strengthen its online travel offering.