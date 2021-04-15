Left Menu

Flipkart strengthens position in online travel space, acquires Cleartrip

Back in 2019, Flipkart partnered with ixigo to create a best-in-class travel experience for its customers. With Cleartrip's acquisition, the e-commerce marketplace is now aiming to strengthen its online travel offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:54 IST
Flipkart strengthens position in online travel space, acquires Cleartrip
Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers a comprehensive and personalized travel experience through its innovative mobile and desktop solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Flipkart has announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel and leisure aggregator. The e-commerce giant will acquire 100% of Cleartrip's shareholding and acquire its operations.

Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers a comprehensive and personalized travel experience through its innovative mobile and desktop solutions.

In a joint press release, the companies said that Cleartrip will continue to operate as a separate brand, retaining all employees while working closely with Flipkart to further develop technology solutions to make travel simple for customers.

"Cleartrip is synonymous with travel for many customers, and as we diversify and look at new areas of growth, this investment will help strengthen our wide range of offerings for customers. We welcome the Cleartrip team with their deep industry knowledge and technology capabilities to the Flipkart Group and look forward to providing deeper value and travel experiences for customers together," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Back in 2019, Flipkart partnered with ixigo to create a best-in-class travel experience for its customers. With Cleartrip's acquisition, the e-commerce marketplace is now aiming to strengthen its online travel offering.

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-Roorkee student dies at quarantine centre; had tested negative for COVID

A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT campus here after he tested negative for the infection, prompting the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.The 23-year-old MTech student, a resident of Chandigarh, died on Wednesda...

Nigeria: Government aims to provide 100 million jobs through NGEP

The Nigerian government said on Monday that the National Gas Expansion Programme NGEP was envisioned with an aim to provide opportunities to 100 million Nigerians while attending a two-day program in Owerri, according to a report by This Da...

Rajnath Singh addresses biannual IAF Commanders’ Conference 2021

Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the biannual IAF Commanders Conference AFCC-21 on 15 Apr 21 at Air Headquarters. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC Chief of the Air Staff CAS welcomed the Honble Raksha Ma...

Child soldier turned LRA commander says he was powerless to stop atrocities

A former Ugandan child soldier who became one of the top commanders of the rebel Lords Resistance Army told judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday that he was not responsible for any atrocities and felt powerless to stop the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021