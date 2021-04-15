Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise on solid corporate results, jobless claims data awaited

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims and retail sales data as positive earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock bolstered hopes of a rebound in profit growth. Bank of America Corp rose 1.3% in premarket trading after reporting a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:36 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise on solid corporate results, jobless claims data awaited

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless claims and retail sales data as positive earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock bolstered hopes of a rebound in profit growth.

Bank of America Corp rose 1.3% in premarket trading after reporting a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses. Top U.S. banks kicked off first-quarter reporting season on Wednesday, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co posting bumper results.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 16% jump in first-quarter profit as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped. Most high-flying technology stocks rebounded from a drop in the previous session, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rising between 0.5% and 1%.

The newly-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase jumped 8.8%, a day after going public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion. Meanwhile, official data is likely to show the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits slipped last week. It comes after the initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased unexpectedly by 16,000 in the previous week.

U.S. retail sales data for March is expected at 8.30 ET. Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 5.9% rise, month-on-month. At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 158 points, or 0.47%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.75 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 88.75 points, or 0.64%.

Dell Technologies Inc rose 8.5%, as brokerages Evercore and Credit Suisse raised price targets, after the company said it would spin off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, creating two standalone public companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...

Was waiting for such an innings for a long time, says Babar

After playing an unbeaten knock of 122 in the third T20I against South Africa, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that he was waiting for such an innings for a very long time. Babars knock helped Pakistan chase down a target of 204 with n...

M1xchange Raises $10 MM Led by Amazon

Delhi, India NewsVoir MSMEs across 352 Cities use the M1xchange TReDS M1xchange will expand its network across India and emerge as a comprehensive supply chain financing leader for MSMEs of all sizes MSMEs can access funds at a much lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021