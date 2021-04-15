Left Menu

Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut

Coinbase Global Inc shares jumped 11% in early trading on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion. The debut, done through a direct listing where no shares are sold ahead of the opening, marked another milestone for bitcoin and other digital assets and came amid a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies that has lured a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:38 IST
Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Coinbase Global Inc's shares jumped 11% in early trading on Thursday, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange went public in a high-profile debut on the Nasdaq that briefly valued it at more than $100 billion.

The debut, done through a direct listing where no shares are sold ahead of the opening, marked another milestone for bitcoin and other digital assets and came amid a surge in the value of cryptocurrencies that has lured a clutch of mainstream, top-tier firms. Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on Wednesday, while one of her funds sold a $4.4 million stake in New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange, according to the firm's daily trade summary.

"Obviously, the excitement is there because this really just strengthens the idea that, right now, you can invest not into cryptocurrencies per se, but in companies that are already in business in the cryptocurrency market," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. "At some point, there will be a normalization in the transaction levels (in cryptocurrencies) and that's exactly what traditional investors are looking to understand - are these levels normal? Probably not."

Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, San Francisco-based Coinbase has 56 million users globally and an estimated $223 billion assets on its platform, accounting for 11.3% of the crypto-asset market share, regulatory filings showed. Coinbase's valuation, which was just under $6 billion as recently as September, has surged in tandem with bitcoin's gains this year. The world's biggest cryptocurrency, however, was down about 0.9% on Thursday after hitting a record high of $64,895.22 a day earlier.

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Coinbase shares were up 9.4% at $358.61, valuing the cryptocurrency exchange more than Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange put together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...

Was waiting for such an innings for a long time, says Babar

After playing an unbeaten knock of 122 in the third T20I against South Africa, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that he was waiting for such an innings for a very long time. Babars knock helped Pakistan chase down a target of 204 with n...

M1xchange Raises $10 MM Led by Amazon

Delhi, India NewsVoir MSMEs across 352 Cities use the M1xchange TReDS M1xchange will expand its network across India and emerge as a comprehensive supply chain financing leader for MSMEs of all sizes MSMEs can access funds at a much lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021