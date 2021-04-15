Left Menu

ETMONEY launches India's first Aadhaar based SIP payments

In line with its promise to make investments more seamless and accessible to the widest section of Indian society, India's favorite investment app, ETMONEY has launched the country's first Aadhaar-based SIP payments feature. With this, anyone can now start a SIP online and set up automatic payments using a simple Aadhaar based OTP verification.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:02 IST
ETMONEY launches India's first Aadhaar based SIP payments
ETMONEY. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/PNN): In line with its promise to make investments more seamless and accessible to the widest section of Indian society, India's favorite investment app, ETMONEY has launched the country's first Aadhaar-based SIP payments feature. With this, anyone can now start a SIP online and set up automatic payments using a simple Aadhaar based OTP verification. In a country like India, digital banking services including net banking have a limited reach and face obstructions like failed login attempts and the hassle of remembering passwords. Because of this setting up automated SIP payment instructions, popularly known as payment mandates, has a limited success rate. But with more than 100 Cr bank accounts linked to Aadhaar, and the simplicity of OTP verification, this new feature can now make online investments accessible to a larger section of society.

ETMONEY's latest innovation is a step forward in its vision to make India financially stronger. And this Aadhaar-linked SIP payment mandate will enable more Indians to invest regularly via SIPs, promoting better financial discipline amongst the masses. Speaking on the latest Aadhaar-based SIP set up, Founder-CEO Mukesh Kalra said, "SIPs work best for investors who automate the payment towards their monthly investments. And we want to help all those Indians who find using their bank's internet banking cumbersome by providing them an option to set up their SIP mandates easily through their Aadhaar linked bank accounts. We are confident this will go a long way in taking online investments to that section of Indian society who is still not a part of digital banking services."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021