Left Menu

Alexkor urged to work with Govt to advance development of Alexander Bay

The committee also visited Alexander Bay township to assess the development and conditions in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:21 IST
Alexkor urged to work with Govt to advance development of Alexander Bay
Committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said the committee visited Alexkor to familiarise themselves with the mine’s operations and the conditions of the people served by Alexkor, which is a State-owned mine. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has encouraged Alexkor management to work closely with the Northern Cape government, community and contractors to advance the development of Alexander Bay.

The committee made the call on its last day of an oversight visit to Alexkor in Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said the committee visited Alexkor to familiarise themselves with the mine's operations and the conditions of the people served by Alexkor, which is a State-owned mine.

"In addition, the visit aimed to assess progress with the implementation of the deeds of the settlement, and the establishment of recognised structures in the Richtersveld community," Magaxa said.

Magaxa said their interests, as public representatives, is to ensure that State-owned companies and government departments are responsive to the needs of the people, and "act as a catalyst for development and transformation of society".

"This oversight is long overdue. The last time the committee visited the area was in 2010. However, other committees of Parliament have visited Alexkor and have also been seized with issues relating to the State-owned mining company and the community of the Richtersveld," Magaxa said.

During the two-day oversight visit, the committee met with various stakeholders, including Public Enterprises; Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Departments; the Northern Cape Provincial Government, as well as Alexkor mining contractors.

The committee also visited Alexander Bay township to assess the development and conditions in the community.

The committee identified Alexkor as one of the entities seriously affected by State capture and allegations of corruption.

Magaxa said the committee took a decision in 2019 to conduct an oversight visit to familiarise itself with Alexkor and understand its challenges. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee members were prevented from visiting the mine in 2020.

On 3 March 2021, the committee received a progress report from the Public Enterprises and Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Departments, where both departments indicated that timelines have been set for the establishment of various community structures in Alexander Bay.

"In its engagement with stakeholders, the committee felt that the absence of a recognised community structure, such as a Communal Property Association (CPA), and failure to finalise the membership list of beneficiaries of the Richtersveld deeds of settlement, has cost the community dearly.

"The committee was also concerned by the high youth unemployment rate and lack of government development projects, which would assist to make the community more sustainable," Magaxa said.

The committee acknowledged improvements at Alexkor since the appointment of new management, including improvements in its relationships with contractors and stakeholders.

"The committee welcomed the establishment of the contractor representative body, in which Alexkor and contractors are able to share ideas and solve problems. The committee believes that Alexkor and the contractors need to invest in the development of young people, women-owned businesses and people living with disabilities," Magaxa said.

Transfer of land remains incomplete

Regarding the deeds of the settlement agreement, Magaxa said the Department of Public Enterprises has highlighted that the transfer of land to the community remains incomplete.

"Eighteen farm portions have been transferred to the community, but not the farm portion where Alexander Bay township and municipal infrastructure are located," Magaxa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hydrogen-CNG will be used in automotive and domestic cooking applications: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel on Thursday said that the Government is looking forward to introducing Hydrogen-CNG H-CNG as an intermittent technology in a big way for both automotive and domestic cooking ...

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum-seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The ruling is a victory ...

Norway postpones decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

Norway will take more time to assess whether to resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 or stop it altogether, health minister Bent Hoeie said on Thursday.Norways Institute of Public Health recommended ending the use of t...

Tennis-Djokovic counts Evans loss among his worst performances in many years

World number one Novak Djokovic said he felt awful on court during the straight sets defeat against Britains Dan Evans at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday and the performance was one of his worst in many years.Djokovic went into his firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021