Smebizz Entrepreneur's Star Awards 2021: India Inc's best and brightest

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/PNN): In the quest to give a boost to entrepreneurship in the country, Smebizz organised a grand event of Smebizz Entrepreneur's Star Awards 2021 to honour outstanding entrepreneurs across India. The award ceremony was held on March 10 at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. Shyam Jaju, Ex-National Vice President Of BJP was the Chief Guest of the event.

In its premier event, Smebizz brought together the Movers and Shakers of India, along with a star-studded jury panel and a power-packed audience. The mega event was hosted by Simran Ahuja, a renowned international celebrity anchor. This was the first grand event in India that followed all norms of Covid19 mandatory for participation in the event i.e Mandatory RT-PCR Test and social distancing, masks and sanitisation. Smebizz Entrepreneur's Star Award 2021 For The Young Entrepreneur of the year in the jewellery industry went to Kshitiz Jindal, Director of Devyani Bangles, for his innovative ideas and appreciable efforts in business.

Smebizz wholeheartedly promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat." Also, Smebizz supports the initiative for "Local To Global" for entrepreneur to reach the global market. The awards ceremony witnessed attendance from senior officials of the ministry, corporate leaders, successful and budding entrepreneurs among others.

The event ceremony was graced by the following Guest of Honours: K L Ganju (Consul General of Union of Comoros), Dr Roger Gopaul (High Commissioner Of the Republic Of Trinidad And Tobago), Judith K.K Kan'gomaKapijimpanga (High Commissioner Of the Republic Of Zambia), Ernest Nana Adjei (Trade Commissioner- Embassy Of Ghana), Lion Gaurav Gupta(Founder - Global Trade and Technology Council of India), Anca Verma(Chairman of Olialia world), Dr Aruna Abhey Oswal (Past International Director - Lions Clubs International), Coulibaly D. Herve (Head of Consular Affairs -Embassy of Burkina Faso), Randrianarivony Counsellor-Embassy Of the Republic Of Madagascar), Dr Indrajit Ghosh(Chairman of MSMECCII). Navratan Aggarwal (Director - Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd), Dr. Vinod K Verma(Vice President - Group Corporate in Aditya Birla Group), and diplomats from the Embassy of Syria, Ghana, Korea also graced the occasion with their presence.

The event also witnessed the presence of Special Invitee Vinay Choudhary (Spokesperson BJP Delhi (Youth)), Shubham Gupta, Raj Khatri(Chairman Handicrafts Exporter Association), Shyamli Rathore, Atul Shagotra(Katm Zambia Ltd), Subbu Turimella (senior vice president, Publicis Sapient), Pooja Gupta, Subhash Jindal & Sanjay Singh. The award ceremony was supported by Lions Club Delhi Veg., Olialia World and MSMECCII. Also, event partners included Hotel Pullman, Rwp, The Wedding Premier, Studio The 19, V.N International, Katm, Anjanayy International, Benson, Madhvi Luxury Co.Biz, Salaam Namaste Radio, Kuber Travels, Nemko Green Tea, Art Karat, Suayu, Rcube International, Le-Fiabesco & Intellectual Punjabi Chamber Of Commerce.

Smebizz Star awards event is a great platform to encourage young aspiring entrepreneurs and recognize the exemplary work that they have done adding to their personal and nation's overall growth. The awards were presented to honour remarkable contributions in entrepreneurship development and showcase exceptional entrepreneurs chosen from their respective business categories. The awardees are recognized for their dedication, commitment and best performance to their businesses. The awards are not simply an event of recognition but a community and a program of initiatives that offer the opportunity for businessmen. Smebizz awarded entrepreneurs from all walks of life and from over India: Dr Kallar Vimraj, M.K Arora, Ajay Singh Jakhar, Kapil Kapoor, Subhash Jindal, Priti Agarwal, Siddharth Singhmar, Pappu Thakur, Tarrun V Jain, Sonali Khandelwal, Mohammed Tajuddin, Rozi Pundir Rajput, Mukesh Pandey, Satendra Agarwal, Reetesh Kumar Vishwakarma, Ranjeet prasad, Kshitiz Jindal, Arisha Nigam, Nikita Pundit, Pooja Duneja, Nirvan Sharma, Sanjeev Jaitley, Shivani Jindal, Harmandeep Khurana, Shreya Singh, Anuja Monga, Satinder Malhotra, Amit Chaturvedi, Arjun Arora, Amit Nagar, Amit Garg, Dr Raj Dev Patro, Dr S Raghunandan, Dr Gaurav Goyal, Dr Ajeet Mishra, Davender Baweja, Dr Dibyayan Das Sharma, Shivaji Veerbhadrappa Wakale, Ravi R Kumar, Naresh Parihar, Pushkar malik, Sameer Bhati, Pravin R Jha, Yaduraj Nandan, Maneesha Saraswati Mittal, Purvi Roy, Jony Dhankar, Vaishali S Verma, Munish Goel, Dr Akhilendra Singh, Danish Suhail, M.K Arora, Gurpreet Singh.

The event glittered with many glamorous and entertaining performances. The audience enjoyed the musical performance by Vishal Singh (Voice Of Rajasthan) and Vicky Ahuja; dance performances of Malika Baig & her team Ol That Jazz and actor Arvind Arora. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)