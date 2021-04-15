Left Menu

Earnings, metal rally spur European stocks to record high

"Notwithstanding that, once they are vaccinated, European countries have more to gain than most others." With U.S. economic data and corporate earnings reports reinforcing expectations of a swift global economic rebound, attention this month will turn to the quarterly earnings season in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:32 IST
Earnings, metal rally spur European stocks to record high

European stocks closed at a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted mining stocks and a slate of upbeat earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% in its third session of gains, with miners jumping 1.5%.

Travel & leisure stocks closed up 0.1% after hitting a record high earlier in the session. The UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to its highest level since February 2020 as a surge in metals prices lifted shares of companies such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP.

While European stocks have now recovered all of their pandemic-induced losses from last year, they have lagged their U.S. counterparts due to a choppy COVID-19 vaccine roll-out as well as a new wave of infections across the continent. U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson this week delayed the roll-out of its COVID-19 shot in Europe, while Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca over the risk of blood clotting.

"The euro zone economy might lag others more than we had expected previously because of the concerns around AstraZeneca," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation research at Invesco. "Notwithstanding that, once they are vaccinated, European countries have more to gain than most others."

With U.S. economic data and corporate earnings reports reinforcing expectations of a swift global economic rebound, attention this month will turn to the quarterly earnings season in Europe. Analysts expect earnings at STOXX 600 firms to rebound more than 50% in the first quarter following a slide of nearly 40% in the same quarter a year earlier, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

On Thursday, Swiss engineering company ABB rose 3.1% after raising its full-year sales outlook, while French advertising group Publicis gained 3.3% as it returned to organic growth for the first time since before the pandemic. Shares in Publicis' British rival WPP rose 0.5%.

German real estate companies Deutsche Wohnen, LEG Immobilien and TAG Immobilien rose between 0.9% and 2.5% after the Constitutional Court ruled that a law putting a rent cap on apartments in Berlin was invalid. Britain's food delivery company Deliveroo slipped 3.8% even as its quarterly orders more than doubled in its first trading update since its underwhelming market debut last month.

Norwegian lender Sbanken soared 30.3% after the country's largest bank DNB agreed to buy the smaller competitor in a deal worth 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with Chinas growing economic and milit...

Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

Many Indian hospitals were scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surged to a new daily record on Thursday, with a second wave of infections centred on the rich western state of Maharashtra.Indias tally of total infections is...

COVID surge: Bank unions request finance ministry for emergency steps to protect bankers

Amid rising COVID cases across the country, bank unions have asked the finance ministry to initiate measures such as reducing banking days and allowing branches to work with minimum staff to protect employees from coronavirus infection.The ...

EU Parliament committee backs Brexit trade deal

European Union Parliament committees overwhelmingly backed the new trade deal between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain Thursday, pushing it onward to the full legislature for a final vote expected later this month.The EU and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021