PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 05:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 05:34 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK makes cars and whisky key targets in push for India trade deal https://on.ft.com/3a9sW3B - GE ruling deals blow to HMRC in $1 bln UK tax case https://on.ft.com/2RFdYvO

- Hedge fund Elliott builds up multibillion-pound stake in GSK https://on.ft.com/3wZudnC - Citigroup to exit most of its Asian consumer businesses https://on.ft.com/3gb26Ml

Overview - Boris Johnson will urge India to cut import tariffs on British whisky and cars as part of plan to negotiate an interim free trade agreement in under a year.

- General Electric has won a crucial legal victory in its fight with the UK tax authority, which had accused it of "fraudulently" underpaying $1 billion in taxes. - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in GlaxoSmithKline after a year that has seen the British pharma firm take a backseat role in the COVID-19 vaccine race.

- Citigroup Inc said it will exit operations in 13 markets across Asia and eastern Europe appeasing investors who have pressed the bank to boost profitability by cutting costs in its underperforming retail network. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

