Equity gauges on upswing, Wipro top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded in the positive terrain during early hours on Friday led by IT and auto stocks amid mixed Asian cues.At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 163 points or 0.33 per cent at 48,967 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 78 points or 0.54 per cent to 14,660. All other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty IT surging by 1.5 per cent, PSI bank by 1.1 per cent, auto by 1 per cent and metal by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, IT software major Wipro moved up by 7.6 per cent to Rs 463.60 per share after reporting 28 per cent y-o-y jump in net profit at Rs 2,972 crore for the quarter ended March. UltraTech Cement advanced by 2.6 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.5 per cent, Asian Paints by 2.4 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.1 per cent and Eicher Motors by 1.8 per cent.

However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries lost by 0.6 per cent, ICICI Bank by 0.7 per cent, Sun Pharma by 0.5 per cent and Axis Bank by 0.1 per cent. In Asia, markets were largely steady after China reported a sharp acceleration in first-quarter growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was almost flat. (ANI)

