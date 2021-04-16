Left Menu

Equity gauges on upswing, Wipro top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded in the positive terrain during early hours on Friday led by IT and auto stocks amid mixed Asian cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:25 IST
Equity gauges on upswing, Wipro top gainer
Wipro gained by 7.6 pc on Friday morning to Rs 463.60 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded in the positive terrain during early hours on Friday led by IT and auto stocks amid mixed Asian cues.At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 163 points or 0.33 per cent at 48,967 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 78 points or 0.54 per cent to 14,660. All other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty IT surging by 1.5 per cent, PSI bank by 1.1 per cent, auto by 1 per cent and metal by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, IT software major Wipro moved up by 7.6 per cent to Rs 463.60 per share after reporting 28 per cent y-o-y jump in net profit at Rs 2,972 crore for the quarter ended March. UltraTech Cement advanced by 2.6 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.5 per cent, Asian Paints by 2.4 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.1 per cent and Eicher Motors by 1.8 per cent.

However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries lost by 0.6 per cent, ICICI Bank by 0.7 per cent, Sun Pharma by 0.5 per cent and Axis Bank by 0.1 per cent. In Asia, markets were largely steady after China reported a sharp acceleration in first-quarter growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was almost flat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is un...

S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda.Moon named Kim Boo...

Make in India success story: With patented technology, WeHear gives new life to 65 million people with hearing issues

New Delhi India, April 16 ANINewsVoir WeHear OX, WeHear launched Indias first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art Hearing care ecosystem. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the basaltic...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021