Rediff.com Prepares for Fortuitous IPO Amid MDR Policy Shift

Rediff.com is strategically positioned for its IPO as the Indian government imposes a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select high-value UPI merchant transactions. This alteration in the payment landscape could benefit Rediff's UPI app, RediffPay, while major players like Paytm and Pine Labs also stand to gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:21 IST
Rediff.com Prepares for Fortuitous IPO Amid MDR Policy Shift
_Rediff.com’s IPO plans could gain a UPI tailwind as new 0.4% MDR on high-value merchant payments opens fresh monetisation opportunities for RediffPay (Image Courtesy: Rediffpay). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, the Indian government has announced the introduction of a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain high-value UPI merchant transactions. The new policy, effective from October 15, alters the previous zero-MDR regime for large-ticket transactions and moves towards a tiered pricing model. While person-to-person transfers and merchant payments under Rs 2,000 remain free, the MDR is set to a maximum of Rs 300 for transactions over Rs 75,000. Small merchants who meet specific conditions are also exempt, according to market analysts.

Rediff.com is poised to capitalize on this policy shift as it gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). As the company prepares to further develop its consumer UPI app, RediffPay, it is expected to benefit from the newly introduced MDR framework. Rediff.com, operating as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) with Axis Bank serving as the Payment Service Provider, is well-positioned. Despite only representing 4% of person-to-merchant UPI volume in FY26, transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 account for around two-thirds of the transaction value, underscoring the potential impact of the new MDR.

Within this context, RediffPay is anticipated to secure a share of high-value transaction revenues under the MDR framework, rather than applying a flat 0.4% across all transactions. Brokerage firms anticipate the modification could foster significant revenue streams for the broader ecosystem, with estimates ranging from Rs 16,000-22,000 crore by FY28. Moreover, prominent TPAPs and merchant-acquiring platforms, like Paytm and Pine Labs, are expected to experience considerable gains, with potential revenue pools estimated between Rs 5,000-10,000 crore. Rediff.com, having filed a confidential pre-DRHP with SEBI earlier in the year and gained approval in August, looks set for a successful IPO launch.

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