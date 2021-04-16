Left Menu

FSS Strengthens Leadership Team

Appoints Sanjoy Bose as the Chief Revenue Officer - South Asia Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India FSS Financial Software and Systems, a leading global payment processor and provider of integrated payment products, today announced the appointment of Sanjoy Bose as the Chief Revenue Officer South Asia.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:29 IST
FSS Strengthens Leadership Team

Appoints Sanjoy Bose as the Chief Revenue Officer - South Asia Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India– Business Wire India FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a leading global payment processor and provider of integrated payment products, today announced the appointment of Sanjoy Bose as the Chief Revenue Officer – South Asia. Sanjoy will be responsible for growing FSS Business in the region, taking a customer-centric approach and driving high-quality engagements.

Sanjoy brings in three decades of deep global business development expertise. He will be focusing on expanding and further strengthening the brand in the region with new logo acquisitions and revenue growth for the multi-faceted retail payments.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mr. Nagaraj Mylandla, Chairman and Managing Director, FSS, said: “We are happy to welcome Sanjoy to our leadership team. I am certain that Sanjoy’s expertise and business acumen will bring in the edge we need to grow exponentially in the region.” Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Krishnan Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer – Retail Payments, FSS, said: “I am delighted and happy to welcome Sanjoy to the FSS family. He has a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales and business growth teams across organizations that has helped unlock immense value for customers. We are certain his vast experience will augment our growth in the coming years.” As the former EVP and Head of Global Sales at Wibmo, Sanjoy was instrumental in propelling Wibmo to the number one position (in on-line card payment authentication) and expanding its reach across geographies. Prior to Wibmo, Sanjoy had a 12-year successful stint in the Silicon Valley, followed by 8 years in the APAC region.

“Digital payment adoption has accelerated across the globe with the pandemic. FSS, with its huge repertoire of payment technology assets and 30 years of proven experience, is uniquely positioned to address this ever-changing world of payments. I am honoured and thrilled to be part of a company of this stature,” said Mr. Sanjoy Bose, Chief Revenue Officer – South Asia, Retail Payments, FSS.

About FSS FSS (Financial Software and Systems) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. FSS offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 30+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC. For more information visit www.fsstech.com. To View the Image, Clickon the Link Below: Sanjoy Bose, Chief Revenue Officer – South Asia, Retail Payments, FSS PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is un...

S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda.Moon named Kim Boo...

Make in India success story: With patented technology, WeHear gives new life to 65 million people with hearing issues

New Delhi India, April 16 ANINewsVoir WeHear OX, WeHear launched Indias first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art Hearing care ecosystem. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the basaltic...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021