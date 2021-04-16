FSS Strengthens Leadership Team

Appoints Sanjoy Bose as the Chief Revenue Officer - South Asia Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India– Business Wire India FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a leading global payment processor and provider of integrated payment products, today announced the appointment of Sanjoy Bose as the Chief Revenue Officer – South Asia. Sanjoy will be responsible for growing FSS Business in the region, taking a customer-centric approach and driving high-quality engagements.

Sanjoy brings in three decades of deep global business development expertise. He will be focusing on expanding and further strengthening the brand in the region with new logo acquisitions and revenue growth for the multi-faceted retail payments.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mr. Nagaraj Mylandla, Chairman and Managing Director, FSS, said: “We are happy to welcome Sanjoy to our leadership team. I am certain that Sanjoy’s expertise and business acumen will bring in the edge we need to grow exponentially in the region.” Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Krishnan Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer – Retail Payments, FSS, said: “I am delighted and happy to welcome Sanjoy to the FSS family. He has a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales and business growth teams across organizations that has helped unlock immense value for customers. We are certain his vast experience will augment our growth in the coming years.” As the former EVP and Head of Global Sales at Wibmo, Sanjoy was instrumental in propelling Wibmo to the number one position (in on-line card payment authentication) and expanding its reach across geographies. Prior to Wibmo, Sanjoy had a 12-year successful stint in the Silicon Valley, followed by 8 years in the APAC region.

“Digital payment adoption has accelerated across the globe with the pandemic. FSS, with its huge repertoire of payment technology assets and 30 years of proven experience, is uniquely positioned to address this ever-changing world of payments. I am honoured and thrilled to be part of a company of this stature,” said Mr. Sanjoy Bose, Chief Revenue Officer – South Asia, Retail Payments, FSS.

About FSS FSS (Financial Software and Systems) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. FSS offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 30+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC. For more information visit www.fsstech.com.

