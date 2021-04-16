Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki hikes model prices by up to Rs 22,500 to offset rise in input costs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:58 IST
Maruti Suzuki hikes model prices by up to Rs 22,500 to offset rise in input costs

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked prices of most of its models by up to Rs 22,500 with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

Barring Celerio and Swift, all the models of the company will be covered under the price increase exercise.

''The company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs,'' the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6 per cent, it added.

The new prices are effective from Friday, MSI said.

The company sells various models ranging from Alto to S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In March, the car market leader had said that over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs.

On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...

Shiv Nadar University Chennai Announces Admissions Open for Its First Academic Session 2021-22

School of Engineering and School of Commerce Management offer innovative and progressive programs designed to cater to new age careers Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Sh...

Harsh Vardhan to hold COVID-19 review meeting with state health ministers on Saturday

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of various state governments on Saturday and will hold a virtual meeting with all AIIMS hospitals across the country on Monday to discus...

EXPLAINER-Post-Merkel paralysis: Why Germany's conservatives can't decide on a successor

Germanys ruling conservative bloc is struggling to settle on a candidate to run for chancellor in a federal election in September, when Angela Merkel will step down after 16 years in power. Pressure is mounting on the conservatives to agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021