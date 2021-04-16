HK stocks end higher as China GDP data signals economic recovery
Hong Kong stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, underpinned by strong GDP growth data pointing to a continued recovery in China's economy.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 176.57 points or 0.61% at 28,969.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.12% to 11,027.51. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.3%, while the IT sector climbed 1.55%, the financial sector ended 0.19% lower and the property sector rose 0.11%.
** For the week, HSI was up 0.9%, while HSCE firmed 0.5%. ** China's economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.
** GDP jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year. ** The market would remain range-bound for the short-term, as China's monetary policy remains adequately balanced now, CITIC Securities Brokerage (HK) noted in a report.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.14%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5225 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.5216.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.33% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
