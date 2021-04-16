Left Menu

HK stocks end higher as China GDP data signals economic recovery

Hong Kong stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, underpinned by strong GDP growth data pointing to a continued recovery in China's economy. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 176.57 points or 0.61% at 28,969.71.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:09 IST
Hong Kong stocks climbed on Friday to end the week higher, underpinned by strong GDP growth data pointing to a continued recovery in China's economy.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 176.57 points or 0.61% at 28,969.71. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.12% to 11,027.51. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.3%, while the IT sector climbed 1.55%, the financial sector ended 0.19% lower and the property sector rose 0.11%.

** For the week, HSI was up 0.9%, while HSCE firmed 0.5%. ** China's economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.

** GDP jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year. ** The market would remain range-bound for the short-term, as China's monetary policy remains adequately balanced now, CITIC Securities Brokerage (HK) noted in a report.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.14%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5225 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.5216.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.33% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

