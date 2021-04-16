NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-E coal block in Odisha

Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) said on Friday it has been granted mining lease of Utkal-E coal block in Odisha. The lease has been granted by the state Department of Steel and Mines.

The initial capacity of Utkal-E coal block is two million tonnes per year with a total mineable reserve of 70 million tonnes. NALCO executed the mining lease for the Utkal-D coal block last month. With this, the total mineable coal reserve will be 175 million tonnes.

"With the grant of the mining lease of Utkal E coal block, the planned expansion activities of the company will get a boost and will contribute significantly to the bottom line of NALCO," said Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra. NALCO will be able to produce 4 million tonnes coal per year from the operation of Utkal-D and E coal blocks.

The lease for Utkal-D and -E coal block has been granted to NALCO for a period of 30 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)