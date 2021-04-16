Left Menu

AdLift sweeps the biggies at Adgully Digixx Awards 2021 with 15 trophies

AdLift, the global digital marketing is super proud and honoured to announce that the agency has won 15 awards in multiple categories at Adgully Digixx Summit and Awards 2021 including Most Promising Agency of the Year and Performance Agency of the Year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:14 IST
AdLift Sweeps 15 Awards at Adgully Digixx 2021. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): AdLift, the global digital marketing is super proud and honoured to announce that the agency has won 15 awards in multiple categories at Adgully Digixx Summit and Awards 2021 including Most Promising Agency of the Year and Performance Agency of the Year. The agency has won the highest number of awards among all the participating agencies and brands.

In a total tally, AdLift won 8 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze for all the winning entries. These awards recognise the outstanding work AdLift has done for clients including STT GDC India, Care Health Insurance, Titan Eye Plus, Bausch & Lomb, Luminous India, Tata AIG, Andamen and PayU across services like Content Marketing, SEO, Performance Marketing and Social Media. "The work we do for our clients is utterly focused on creating result-oriented campaigns to meet business goals. This way, we become more confident in our work. And every time our work is recognised by industry leaders for its creative and innovative excellence, it motivates us to keep our standards high," said Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift, while commenting on the big wins.

Started in 2009, primarily focusing on the US market, the agency spread its full-swing operations in India by 2013-2014 working with both India and US clients. The agency started with 4 employees back in 2009 but were cash flow positive within a year and currently employs 125+ personnel across its offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bangalore and SF Bay Area, USA. "I am super proud of the way our teams at AdLift have coordinated while adapting the new working module and delivering award winning results for all the clients while working from their homes. Companies had to cut their budgets post pandemic, but I am sure these wins will ensure them that their marketing strategies and results are headed in the right direction," Prashant added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

