Left Menu

AWS unveils new solutions for SMB digitisation; partners Razorpay, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:19 IST
AWS unveils new solutions for SMB digitisation; partners Razorpay, others

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday launched a curated set of software solutions 'Amazon Digital Suite', aimed at helping small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country to digitise their operations and bring their businesses online.

Running on AWS, the suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners, including Razorpay, Zoho and others, in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources.

The launch of the solutions builds on Amazon's commitment to digitise 10 million Indian SMBs by 2025, announced in January 2020.

The Amazon Digital Suite comprises payment and credit solutions from Razorpay; customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks; human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR; and tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax.

It also includes accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho; e-commerce and retail order management solutions from Vinculum; and digital ledger and online cataloging solutions from OkCredit.

Prices of the products that are part of the suite will begin at as low as Rs 20, and all Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually at discounted pricing, Puneet Chandok, president (commercial sales), AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, told reporters.

The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package, he added.

''We want to ensure the power of the cloud is within the reach of SMBs, and we have built a solution that is simple to understand and deploy, and accessible to new customers.

''With the Amazon Digital Suite, SMBs can overcome the challenges of technology adoption, digitise their operations, innovate in their business and accelerate their growth,'' he said.

Chandok added that this is the first-of-its-kind initiative that we are trying in India. ''We scale build this in India and scale this up, digitise SMBs and then we can take this to other parts of the world.'' According to research firm IDC, SMB spending on public cloud services is expected to contribute more than 29 per cent of the USD 7.9 billion public cloud services market in India in 2024.

Rishu Sharma, principal analyst (cloud and artificial intelligence) at IDC India, said SMBs are often challenged by factors like budget limitations, lack of skills, and the inability to leverage data and insights for faster innovation.

''SMBs in India are planning to increase their investments in cloud, driven by the need for faster speed to market, application performance and access to data.

''Close to 40 per cent of SMBs plan to significantly increase their cloud spend, and a cloud provider that can support these businesses through this journey will become the right partner of choice,'' she said.

Vedanarayanan Vedantham, head (SMBs) at Razorpay, said digital payments in India are at an inflection point. ''Small businesses, now more than ever, are waking up to the possibilities offered by digital, and need help assembling this puzzle...we are excited to take this mission of serving the underserved SMBs further through this collaboration with AWS.'' He added that the launch of the Amazon Digital Suite will be a game changer, and it will empower millions of SMBs of any size, and make it possible for them to reach new customers around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moment: Mike Tyson lands a knock out punch in AEW wrestling appearance

It may not quite be the real thing, but Mike Tyson is once again landing knock out blows.The 54-year-old looked in impressive physical shape as he stole the show at the AEW Dynamite wrestling event in Florida on Wednesday night, landing a m...

EXCLUSIVE-Southeast Asian nations weigh aid mission to Myanmar

Southeast Asian countries are considering a proposal to send a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar as a potential first step in a long-term plan to broker a dialogue between the junta and its opponents, diplomats familiar with the discussio...

UP reports 114 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, highest single-day spikes: Officials.

UP reports 114 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, highest single-day spikes Officials....

Birla Cellulose wins Innovative & Sustainable Supply Chain Award by UN Global Compact Network India

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- Birla Cellulose, part of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the largest global manmade cellulosic fibre MMCF producer, has emerged as a winner in the first edition of the National Innovative and Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021