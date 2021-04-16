AWS unveils new solutions for SMB digitisation; partners Razorpay, others

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday launched a curated set of software solutions 'Amazon Digital Suite', aimed at helping small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country to digitise their operations and bring their businesses online.

Running on AWS, the suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) Technology Partners, including Razorpay, Zoho and others, in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources.

The launch of the solutions builds on Amazon's commitment to digitise 10 million Indian SMBs by 2025, announced in January 2020.

The Amazon Digital Suite comprises payment and credit solutions from Razorpay; customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks; human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR; and tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax.

It also includes accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho; e-commerce and retail order management solutions from Vinculum; and digital ledger and online cataloging solutions from OkCredit.

Prices of the products that are part of the suite will begin at as low as Rs 20, and all Amazon Digital Suite software can be purchased individually at discounted pricing, Puneet Chandok, president (commercial sales), AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, told reporters.

The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package, he added.

''We want to ensure the power of the cloud is within the reach of SMBs, and we have built a solution that is simple to understand and deploy, and accessible to new customers.

''With the Amazon Digital Suite, SMBs can overcome the challenges of technology adoption, digitise their operations, innovate in their business and accelerate their growth,'' he said.

Chandok added that this is the first-of-its-kind initiative that we are trying in India. ''We scale build this in India and scale this up, digitise SMBs and then we can take this to other parts of the world.'' According to research firm IDC, SMB spending on public cloud services is expected to contribute more than 29 per cent of the USD 7.9 billion public cloud services market in India in 2024.

Rishu Sharma, principal analyst (cloud and artificial intelligence) at IDC India, said SMBs are often challenged by factors like budget limitations, lack of skills, and the inability to leverage data and insights for faster innovation.

''SMBs in India are planning to increase their investments in cloud, driven by the need for faster speed to market, application performance and access to data.

''Close to 40 per cent of SMBs plan to significantly increase their cloud spend, and a cloud provider that can support these businesses through this journey will become the right partner of choice,'' she said.

Vedanarayanan Vedantham, head (SMBs) at Razorpay, said digital payments in India are at an inflection point. ''Small businesses, now more than ever, are waking up to the possibilities offered by digital, and need help assembling this puzzle...we are excited to take this mission of serving the underserved SMBs further through this collaboration with AWS.'' He added that the launch of the Amazon Digital Suite will be a game changer, and it will empower millions of SMBs of any size, and make it possible for them to reach new customers around the world.

