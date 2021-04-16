Left Menu

Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as net profit jumps

Net revenue jumped 61% to $15.72 billion. Like bigger rival Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley benefited from an unprecedented boom in dealmaking through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:52 IST
Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as net profit jumps

Morgan Stanley disclosed an almost $1 billion loss from the collapse of private fund Archegos on Friday, muddying a 150% jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making. Morgan Stanley was one of six banks that had exposure to Archegos Capital Management, a family office fund that defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a firesale of stocks across Wall Street.

The bank initially lost $644 million on stocks it held related to Archegos' positions, which it sold. It decided to "derisk" remaining positions, which triggered another $267 million loss, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said on a call with analysts. "I regard that decision as necessary and money well spent," he added.

A handful of major banks that partly financed Archegos' derivative trades were also left nursing major losses, with Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura bearing the brunt with $4.7 billion and $2 billion in losses, respectively. Other Wall Street banks including Morgan Stanley, which acted as a prime broker to the fund, were quick to exit their Archegos positions, Reuters and other media outlets reported at the time.

The saga is likely to have regulatory repercussions, however, with a slew of U.S. watchdogs as well as the Senate Banking Committee all probing the incident to better understand why some banks were so exposed to a single client. "It’s not a financial event in the grand scheme of things, but it will likely raise concerns," Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski wrote in a note to clients.

Morgan Stanley's shares were down more than 1% in premarket trading. TRADING, INVESTMENT BANKING BOOST

Despite the Archegos loss, overall results comfortably beat expectations, wrapping up a robust quarter for Wall Street's biggest banks that benefited largely from reserve releases, record capital markets activity and a surge in trading volumes in the first quarter of 2021. The spike in trading, partly led by a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in "meme" stocks like GameStop Corp, drove a 66% jump in revenue at Morgan Stanley's institutional securities business.

Unlike rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America, both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc , lack big consumer lending units, which has limited their exposure to loan defaults amid the pandemic and allowed them to focus on their core twin strengths in investment banking and trading. Morgan Stanley said net income applicable to shareholders rose to $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net revenue jumped 61% to $15.72 billion.

Like bigger rival Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley benefited from an unprecedented boom in dealmaking through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Global investment banking fees hit an all-time record of $39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley conceded the second position in the league tables to JPMorgan Chase during the quarter, according to Refinitiv, but still raked in robust investment banking fees -- the league tables rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate. Morgan Stanley also generated handsome underwriting revenues from numerous high-profile IPOs of companies including Affirm Holdings and AppLovin Corp.

Investment banking revenue more than doubled to $2.6 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disha Patani shares throwback video from when she had 'wings'

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness and dancing skills, on Friday posted a throwback video for her fans in which she could be seen doing a butterfly kick. Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from one ...

Maha: Bus with wedding party about to depart, groom dies

A man died hours after he got married in Chandrapur in Maharashtra as her felt dizzy in the bus in which the wedding party was to depart from the brides home, police said on Friday.The marriage took place in Awalgaon on Thursday evening and...

China to build more bio labs amidst questions over Wuhan lab’s role in COVID-19 origin

China has operationalised its new biosecurity law to fortify the legal cover for the establishment and safe operation of more bio labs in the country amidst questions whether the COVID-19 originated from such a laboratory in Wuhan.The novel...

Man stabbed to death by son

A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over a monetary issue in northwest Delhis Wazirpur area, police said on Friday. Mahendra Pal, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, was admitted at the Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by his wife Shan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021