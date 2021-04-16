Left Menu

Skye Air Mobility appoints ex-IAF official S Vijay as chief operating officer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:27 IST
Drone technology delivery platform Skye Air Mobility on Friday said it has appointed former IAF official S Vijay as its chief operating officer (COO).

Bringing on board Wing Commander (retd) S Vijay will help the company accelerate its ambitious plans of starting drone deliveries in the domestic market, the firm said in a statement.

It added that his rich experience in the field of drone technology will provide strategic leadership to Skye Air Mobility as the company eyes overseas growth opportunities in the drone segment.

Skye Air is one of the few companies in India that has received the permission to start 'Beyond the Visual Line of Sight Operations' (BVLOS) drone flights as a pilot project, and the company is geared up to start the trials soon, it said.

In such an operation, a drone flies without pilot, maintaining visual line of sight on the aircraft at all times.

''Vijay's appointment is linked to a key phase for our company. After our initial successes, the company must structure itself to grow internationally and bolster its leadership.

''Vijay's experience will surely be a real asset to Skye Air Mobility as our ambition is to transform, build and operate futuristic transportation solutions helping mankind achieve a better life,'' said Ankit Kumar, board member and director of Skye Air Mobility.

Capitalising on its core competency in drone-based delivery, Skye Air Mobility has been at the forefront of various BVLOS trials. Besides, it is also developing customised drones for healthcare and delivery use cases, said the company.

The company is working to integrate drone-based deliveries into healthcare logistics, relief logistics, food and e-commerce logistics, urban and defence logistics, it said.

Skye Air also endeavours to bring transformational change in rural and remote healthcare systems by helping easy and faster access to vital medical supplies, said the statement.

''The growth achieved by Skye Air Mobility in a short span of it coming into existence is highly impressive. Drones are the need of the hour,'' said Vijay.

He added that the potential of drones is immense, and its uses will only grow with the time. ''I am excited to be part of this energetic, talented and committed team'' Vijay is a certified trainer in instructional design, learning and development and a guest faculty at Indian Institute of Drones. During his stint with the Indian Air Force, Vijay was specialised in UAV operations and maintenance along with other responsibilities that involved complete life cycle management of UAV fleet, the statement said.

