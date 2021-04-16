Left Menu

Market associations say lockdown no solution, COVID protocol enforcement best way to control virus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:35 IST
Market associations say lockdown no solution, COVID protocol enforcement best way to control virus

Market associations in Delhi on Friday suggested measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city, dismissing lockdown as a solution and calling for strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

Associations of several retail markets held a meeting here and issued a joint statement, saying COVID-19 protocols should be enforced throughout the day to control the situation, rather than banking on night and weekend curfews or lockdown.

''We all are of the common view that operational timings can be staggered or reduced rather than going for a lockdown, which will not only have a direct impact on government revenue and livelihood of workers, creating a sense of insecurity in the country, but will also not have any positive impact in breaking the chain,'' the statement said.

The meeting was attended by traders' associations of over 12 markets, including Khan Market, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension and Chandni Chowk.

Citing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority notification, the associations suggested that the operational timings of all legal markets can be reduced to control the situation.

They suggested that markets can operate between 12 noon and 7 PM, and office timings can be from 10 am to 4 pm.

The associations also sought complete removal of all illegal occupants and encroachers, and urged the government to speed up vaccination and open it to all age groups.

''It is important to highlight that major violations of COVID protocols are being done by squatters and hawkers where unfortunately no department is taking any action. There is massive congestion caused by them on account of which becomes difficult to maintain social distancing and follow MHA protocols,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beish...

World bank OKs $70 million in COVID-19 financing for El Salvador, Honduras

The World Bank has approved additional financing of 50 million for El Salvador and 20 million for Honduras to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen their health care systems.This financial support will enable affordable a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as Wall St indexes eye weekly gains

The SP 500 and the Dow posted fresh highs on Friday as investors pushed the benchmark indexes toward weekly gains on the back of strong economic data, falling Treasury yields and positive earnings from big U.S. banks. Seven of the 11 SP ind...

Second wave of coronavirus destructive, but our govt prepared: Gehlot

Calling the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infection destructive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot Friday called upon people to follow all COVID-19-related guidelines strictly and said the government is prepared to meet any challeng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021