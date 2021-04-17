JACK&JONES takes you down memory lane with the PACMAN Collection

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JACK&JONES has time and again enthralled with its quirky collections, making a mark in the fashion fraternity. Keeping up with the tradition, JACK&JONES announces the most awaited collaboration with PAC-MAN.

Indulging in the nostalgia of the legendary yesteryear arcade game, JACK&JONES launches a limited edition collection with PAC-MAN. This special collection comprises of a range of uber-cool printed tee-shirts that showcase different elements of the game, right from the PAC-MAN logo to the flashing ghosts.

The capsule collection is a keepsake for fans of the all-time favorite game and is an absolute must-have. The PAC-MAN fever with JACK&JONES has arrived with a special pre-order and will be available from 20th April 2021 on the JACK&JONES India website and across select stores priced from INR 1299. For more information, visit https://www.jackjones.in/collection/pacman About JACK&JONES: More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in.

That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective - being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK&JONES India currently has 70 stores and 482 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK&JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India: BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the six BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JUNAROSE and ONLY & SONS.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489514/PACMAN.jpg PWR PWR

