Class XII student organises menstrual hygiene awareness drive for domestic help

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ananya Jain, a grade XII student at Lotus Valley International School Gurugram, organized a menstrual hygiene awareness and menstrual cup distribution drive for domestic help at her society on April 13th, 2021. As an active member of the NGO Pure Hearts, which has pioneered 'Meri Pehchan'- an awareness campaign on women and menstrual hygiene, Ananya had participated in several such drives in the past.

Taking her passion forward, she organized a drive in her society to spread awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene as well as the role that menstrual cups play in women's health and in overall environmental sustainability. Adhering to all social distancing norms and Covid protocols, the drive was broken down into several smaller groups comprising of five-ten domestic helpers per group. Cups were distributed, free of cost, to over 60 helpers.

"One is never too young to be a catalyst for change. The primary motive to conduct this drive was to make women aware of healthier, cheaper and environment friendly alternatives to sanitary napkins. Switching to menstrual cups not only helps women save money but is also a boon to the environment as it prevents large quantities of non-biodegradable waste from being dumped into landfills annually. While I have been doing community service projects for several years now, I thought it was finally time to give back to my immediate society and the people who help us in our daily lives. Hence, I raised funds for this drive by reaching out to my friends and families and am extremely happy to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause," said Ananya. Ananya has been a vocal champion of the cause of menstrual hygiene in women ever since her participation in Harvard Youth Lead Change (YLC) program in May 2019.

It is her belief that awareness alone can help us incorporate sustainability into our daily regimen, bringing about overall environmental sustainability - making the environment plastic-free. She hopes to make a difference in people's lives by encouraging them to incorporate sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyles.

