Over 12.25 cr vaccination doses administered till now: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:34 IST
More than 12.25 crore vaccination doses have been given till now with over 25.65 lakh administered on Saturday, the health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that 60,057 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Saturday, marking a rise of more than 15,000 operational Vaccination Centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day).

''Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries,'' the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,25,02,790 as per the 8 PM provisional report today.

These include 91,27,451 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,07,322 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Also, among the frontline workers -- 1,12,29,062 have got first dose and 55,08,179 have got second dose; for over 45 years old to 60 years old -- 4,04,16,170 have got first dose and 10,76,752 have got second dose; for above 60 years -- 4,55,60,187 got first dose and 38,77,667 have got second dose.

A total of 25,65,179 vaccine doses were given till 8 PM today, the 92nd day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination.

Out of these, 19,24,416 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 6,40,763 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

