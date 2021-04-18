Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for stranded vehicles

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:54 IST
Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopens for stranded vehicles
The officials said the agencies concerned worked overtime and cleared the highway of the landslide debris, paving way for the resumption of traffic. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Over 1,500 stranded vehicles, including trucks carrying fuel and other essential commodities, left for Kashmir as authorities reopened the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for stranded vehicles on Sunday after the road was cleared of landslide debris at different places in Ramban district, officials said.

However, no fresh traffic was allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu in the morning owing to the closure of the highway, they said.

The traffic on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended on Saturday after heavy rains triggered landslides and the shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway at several places between Ramban and Ramsu including Cafeteria Morh and Panthiyal.

The officials said the agencies concerned worked overtime and cleared the highway of the landslide debris, paving way for the resumption of traffic.

Several hundred Jammu-bound stranded vehicles were cleared Saturday night itself, while over 1,500 vehicles on their way to Kashmir, mostly trucks carrying essential supplies to the Valley, were allowed to move from Udhampur and Ramban in the afternoon after completion of the road clearance operation, they said.

The officials said the weather has also improved after several days of incessant rains, brightening the chances of the resumption of one-way traffic on the highway from Monday.

The traffic on the highway is restricted to one-way in view of the ongoing four-laning project and plies alternatively from the twin capital cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states: Manmohan Singh to PM.

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states Manmohan Singh to PM....

Maha:3 killed, 8 injured in fire at chemical firm in Ratnagiri

Three people were killed and eight others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district on Sunday morning, police said.The incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC Maharas...

Alfred Molina to return as de-aged Otto Octavius in 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Actor Alfred Molina has revealed that is he set to reprise his role as the villainous Otto Octavius in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home, for which he will be de-aged. Otto Octavius or Doctor Octavius is the tentacled villain in the su...

Happy with my performance at Asian Championships: Mirabai Chanu after bagging bronze medal

Mirabai Chanu said she is happy with her performance in the Asian Weighlifting Championships after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg in the competition to cross the old mark of 118 kg. Mirabai also created a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021