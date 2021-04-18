Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavernPTI | Kenosha | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:43 IST
A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others, police said.
The shooting happened early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt David Wright said. The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities don't believe the general public is in danger.
The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.
