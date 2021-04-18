Delhi govt files cases against 4 airlines for not checking RTPCR reports of passengers from Maha
Cases have been filed against four airlines for failing to check the RTPCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Delhi government sources said on Sunday.These cases have been filed under the Disaster Management Act, they said.Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:08 IST
These cases have been filed under the Disaster Management Act, they said.
Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said.
''The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RTPCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharashtra,'' said a Delhi government source.
The decision was to take following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.
The government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing ''false'' information about the availability of beds there on an official app, sources said.
Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing the availability of beds on a Delhi government app.
