Bus services remain crippled as transport employees' stir enters 12th day

Bus services in Karnataka remained paralysed as the indefinite strike by the employees of state owned transport corporations over wage related issues entered the 12th day on Sunday.

Of the 17,000 buses, only 7,100 could operate by 4 pm, the transport department said in a statement.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operated 3,225 buses, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation -- 1,387, North East Karnataka Transport Corporation -- 1,200 and North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation -- 1,288 buses by 4 pm.

The workers have been demanding the implementation of 6th pay commission recommendation for them, which the government has refused, saying it won't be possible in the present circumstances.

Ever since the strike began, the government tried to run buses only to incur the wrath of the agitators, who damaged them.

A bus driver of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, who joined duty amid the agitation died after sustaining serious injuries in a stone pelting incident in Bagalkote district on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)