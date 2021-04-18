Left Menu

Commerce Min to meet exporters on Apr 20 to discuss export scenario

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:41 IST
Commerce Min to meet exporters on Apr 20 to discuss export scenario

The commerce and industry ministry has convened a meeting of exporters on April 20 to discuss export situation against the backdrop of surging coronavirus cases and healthy growth in overseas shipments in recent months.

The meeting will be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Confirming the meeting, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said that the ministry holds these meetings regularly to discuss issues of exporters and ways to further increase outbound shipments.

Chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Colin Shah said that these meetings are helpful as exporters get a platform to raise their issues.

The meeting also assumes significance as certain exporters are of the view that restrictions, imposed by different states to contain the rising coronavirus cases, for long time could have a bearing on industry.

The country's exports surged by 60.29 per cent to a monthly record high of USD 34.45 billion in March on growth in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and pharmaceuticals, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to USD 290.63 billion.

The exports have increased to USD 13.72 billion during April 1-14 this year, according to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business brief

Domestic traders body CAIT on Sunday urged the Delhi government to impose a lockdown of at least 15 days to check rising COVID-19 cases.The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT said this is important in the larger interest of the citizen...

Highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh cases pushes Bengal's COVID-19 tally to 6,59,927: Health bulletin.

Highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh cases pushes Bengals COVID-19 tally to 6,59,927 Health bulletin....

Dr. Fauci predicts resumption of J&J COVID-19 vaccine use

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday predicted that U.S. health regulators will end the temporary pause on distributing Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, adding he expects a decision could come as soon as Friday. My estimate is that we will contin...

Assam CM reviews preparedness to tackle COVID-19 threat in Tinsukia

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday visited Tinsukia district to review the measures taken by the district administration and health department to combat resurgence of the pandemic.Stressing on the need to create awareness on mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021