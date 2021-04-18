Maha: Man loses car to three people he gave lift in MP

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:15 IST
A software engineer was robbed of his newly-purchased sports utility vehicle allegedly by three people he had given a lift in Gwalior in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, police in Nagpur said on Sunday.

Victim Ajay Panugotu (23) has told police that he and his friend were driving back after purchasing the vehicle from Delhi when three men approached them in Gwalior and asked them for a lift in view of the coronavirus-induced restrictions on transport, an official said.

''On Saturday, at around 10:30pm, the three accused got Panugotu to stop the car at gunpoint and then drove away with it, taking along with them mobile phones and laptops kept in the vehicle. A case has been filed in Wathoda police station and further probe was underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

