Delhi Police arranges 20 oxygen cylinders for hospital in need

The Delhi Police on Sunday arranged 20 oxygen cylinders for a hospital in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area to help 35 COVID-19 patients admitted there, officials said.

The staff at Nihal Vihar police station received a call around 1.30 pm from the director of Mansa Ram Hospital on Nangloi Nazafgarh road that they have 35 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support and that their stock will not last for more than one hour. The police said the hospital had contacted all the concerned but could not get any response due to shortage of oxygen.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama coordinated with several officials and directed two teams of the Nihal Vihar police station to rush to Mundka and Bawana to arrange oxygen cylinders from suppliers.

''The supplier at Bawana facility stated there was scarcity of oxygen cylinders there due to the ongoing pandemic. However, due to emergency at Mansa Ram Hospital, 10 oxygen cylinders were organised immediately and 10 more after half-an-hour,'' said Dhama.

The police team from Nihal Vihar police station then escorted the vehicle carrying 20 oxygen cylinders to Mansa Ram Hospital, he said.

In another instance, Bharat Nagar police station SHO Mohar Singh arranged five vials of Remdesivir injection and immediately got it airlifted to Bhopal for a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient there, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)