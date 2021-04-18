5 brick kiln workers from Odisha die, 25 injured in mishap

(EDS: Updating with death toll) Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI): Three labourers from Odisha were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital while 25 got injured in a road accident near here on Sunday, police said.

A lorry carrying 30 workers, all employees of brick kilns in Telangana, turned turtle after hitting a car, the police said.

Of the 25 injured, the condition of four is critical.

All have been taken to different hospitals, the police said adding that a case has been registered.

