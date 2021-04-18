5 brick kiln workers from Odisha die, 25 injured in mishap

5 brick kiln workers from Odisha die, 25 injured in mishapPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:09 IST
(EDS: Updating with death toll) Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI): Three labourers from Odisha were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital while 25 got injured in a road accident near here on Sunday, police said.
A lorry carrying 30 workers, all employees of brick kilns in Telangana, turned turtle after hitting a car, the police said.
Of the 25 injured, the condition of four is critical.
All have been taken to different hospitals, the police said adding that a case has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)