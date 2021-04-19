Left Menu

IDSi Group, USA merges its online building permit automation business with SRIT India

IDSi Business Group (IDSi), consisting of India-based IDSi Technologies and the US-based IDSi International, today announced merger of its Online Building Permit Automation Business Unit with the 21 years old, Bangalore-headquartered SRIT India (SRIT).

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:36 IST
SRIT India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IDSi Business Group (IDSi), consisting of India-based IDSi Technologies and the US-based IDSi International, today announced merger of its Online Building Permit Automation Business Unit with the 21 years old, Bangalore-headquartered SRIT India (SRIT). Product IPRs transferred include building permit approval systems "AutoPlan", "PlanPermit", and Fire NOC approval system "AgniPermit". IDSI's product development and implementation team has also been merged into SRIT's eGovernance (Urban) team.

More than 15,000 architects and structural engineers empanelled by the Urban Development, Town & Country Planning, Industrial & Commercial Development Bodies, and Municipal Corporations in the states of Karnataka, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar and other government agencies such as Fire Dept. and Industrial Areas Development Board in Karnataka, are using the said product suites for swift and hassle-free issuance of building permit and Fire NOC. Apart from providing better services to citizens and business, these government agencies have adopted the software solution to IMPROVE THE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS (EODB). Thus demonstrating significant improvement in departmental productivity and performances of their respective State Dept, District, Zones and cluster of zones.

Decision to merge IDSI is primarily attributed to SRIT's already-formed strategic alignment with EGov Foundation's DIGIT platform, and SRIT's soon-to-start state-wide implementation using the DIGIT platform, and the said state-wide implementation's synergy with IDSI's CAD verification "Autoplan". Since AutoPlan is already adopted by more than 15,000 Architects and Structural Engineers, SRIT shall be able to on-board these trained professionals to the DIGIT platform to fast-track its urban governance solution implementations. Further since IDSI's "PlanPermit" is already configured for markets outside India including ten States in USA, South Africa, and MENA geographical regions, SRIT's launch of DIGIT platform in these geographical regions is now expected to get onto a fast-track mode.

SRIT appears to be putting-in more time, money and efforts to enhance its solution offerings in the eGovernance and EASE OF DOING BUSINESS (EODB) space. SRIT's strategic tie with eGov Foundation, EasyGov, and IDSi's merge into SRIT are to be seen from this perspective. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

