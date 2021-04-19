Left Menu

HDFC Bank embarks on Technology Transformation Agenda: MD tells employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:19 IST
HDFC Bank embarks on Technology Transformation Agenda: MD tells employees

Having faced multiple episodes of digital banking glitches in the last two years, HDFC Bank has embarked on a 'Technology Transformation Agenda' to provide safe and secure banking services to its customers.

HDFC Bank managing director Sashi Jagdishan in a letter to employees said the bank has faced five instances of downtime in last 28 months and every instance has hardened the bank's resolve to do better, keeping customers in mind.

It is to be noted that the RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank in December 2020, from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious note of service outages at the lender over the last two years.

The bank was penalised by the RBI for two major outages, one in November 2018, and the other in December 2019.

Taking a stern view of the repeated outages, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in December that the regulator had some concerns about certain deficiencies and it was necessary that HDFC Bank strengthens its IT system before expanding further.

Following this, the bank embarked on a scale changing technology adoption and transformation agenda to help drive future growth plans.

Giving details of the Technology Transformation Agenda, Jagdishan said that the bank has invested heavily in the infrastructure to handle any potential load that it might encounter in the next 3 to 5 years.

''We are also in the process of accelerating our cloud strategy to be on the cutting edge leveraging best in class cloud service providers,'' he added.

As part of the agenda, he said, the bank has strengthened the process of monitoring the Data Centre (DC) and has shifted key applications to new DC.

''We have strengthened our firewalls further. We have to be scanning the horizon for potential security issues and be ever prepared to face them. We haven't had any security issues in the past. But this is always an important area of focus and action plans are underway for further robustness,'' the letter said.

The country's largest private sector lender assured employees that their bonuses, promotions and increments are safe like last year despite COVID-19 challenges.

''In the current financial year, there will be some pandemic related challenges for sure. The beauty of this organisation is the ability to rally around, tap the opportunities and grow. The story of the Bank will not be any different in this financial year and in the coming times,'' he said in his address.

The bank will continue to invest in resources to grow in the identified segments or sectors and geographies, it added.

''Business objectives should be driven keeping in mind the 3Cs that I wrote about in my last communication to you. It is Culture, Conscience and Customers. Continue to keep the humility quotient (HQ) high and make it part of your DNA,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea looks to ban internet file-sharing with N.Korea

South Koreas government on Monday said it had proposed a law to require its citizens to get official permission before using the internet to exchange digital material such as movies, music, scanned books, or artwork with anyone in North Kor...

Russia's reaction to Czech diplomat expulsions stronger then expected -Czech minister

Russias eviction of 20 Czech embassy staff in response to the Czech Republics expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps, acting foreign minister Jan Hamacek said on Mo...

COVID-19: Modi assures MP of oxygen, Remdesivir supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured full support of the Centre to the Madhya Pradesh government in meeting the requirements of oxygen, Remdesivir, and other resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Ministers Office sai...

Glenmark Pharma approves Rs 1,160 crore IPO from subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offer IPO to raise Rs 1,160 crore. The IPO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021