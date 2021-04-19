Canon India leads the A3 & A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment for 5 years in a row, reports Leading Analyst Firm

Canon India continues to maintain its leadership for 5 consecutive years in the laser copier segment, ending 2020 with a 30.7% overall market-share NEW DELHI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2020Q4 ranks Canon India#1 in the A3 & A4 laser copier-based MFP (multi-function printer) segment for the fifth consecutive year in India. This achievement is a testament of Canon's continued market leadership and commitment to the printing industry.

As per the IDC report, Canon India ended 2020 as the market leader with a 30.7% overall market share, 30% market share in the mono segment and 35.4% in the colour segment. With this result, Canon India retained its market leadership for the fifth year in a row in the overall, mono and colour A3 & A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment. (With consideration of speed range up to 75 ppm (A4 Mono Speed) for Mono Segment and up to 60 ppm (A4 Colour Speed) for Colour Segment.) ''Achieving #1 market-share in the A3 and A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment for five years in a row is a great honour for each one of us at Canon. Despite the turbulent situation across the world in 2020, we are thankful to all our partners and customers for their trust and faith in the Canon brand. Technological innovation and service support are the key pillars that have helped us to delight our customers always and have helped us reach this pinnacle of success, '' said Mr. K. Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President-BIS Segment, Canon India.

He further adds, ''New models launched under our flagship line-up of imageRUNNER are helping our customers embark on their digital transformation journey while optimizing operational costs and productivity. Being market leaders in the A3 and A4 MFP laser copier categories only strengthens are resolve to bring more evolved products to the market and clearly goes to show our commitment towards investment in technology and building commercially viable products for our customers.'' With their range of A3 and A4 MFP's, Canon is able to reach a broad spectrum of customers from large enterprises to small businesses. To be recognized as the market leader in all 3 segments showcases Canon's ability to benefit a wide variety of customers through its high-quality solutions. The company recently expanded its state-of-the-art MFP range through the introduction of the imageRUNNER 1643i, imageRUNNER 1643iF and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX MFP series.

About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the ''Kyosei'' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people and over 850 channel partners. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as ''Image Square'' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 597 towns covering 18,978 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 200+ Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 276 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of January 13, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Cinematic Imaging Products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

