Left Menu

European shares inch to record highs on earnings, recovery optimism

Travel & leisure stocks rose 1.1% to an all-time high on optimism that ramping up of COVID-19 vaccination programmes will drive a quicker re-opening of European economies. Automakers slipped 0.6% after early gains as French car parts maker Faurecia reported a first-quarter sales that beat market expectations, helped by particularly strong growth in China.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:15 IST
European shares inch to record highs on earnings, recovery optimism

European stocks inched higher on Monday, extending their record-setting rally, as optimism about a solid start to the earnings season offset a worrying resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% after marking its seventh straight week of gains on Friday, while an index of euro zone shares rose 0.1% to touch its highest since September 2000. Travel & leisure stocks rose 1.1% to an all-time high on optimism that ramping up of COVID-19 vaccination programmes will drive a quicker re-opening of European economies.

Automakers slipped 0.6% after early gains as French car parts maker Faurecia reported a first-quarter sales that beat market expectations, helped by particularly strong growth in China. "Europe is really benefiting from a strong global demand," said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. "We've seen that in some of the consumer discretionary and luxury products. That will continue into the second quarter, and help things going forward."

First-quarter earnings for companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to jump more than 55% after a near 40% slide in the year-earlier quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data. While just 2% of those companies have reported so far, 80% topped profit expectations.

Italy's Juventus jumped 6.6% after top European football clubs including Juventus FC and Manchester United announced a breakaway competition to rival UEFA Champions League. Danske Bank slipped 1% as Chief Executive Officer Chris Vogelzang resigned after Dutch authorities named him as a suspect in a probe into violations of money-laundering regulations at lender ABN Amro.

ABN Amro rose 1.7% after it said it had reached a 480-million-euro ($574 million) settlement with prosecutors over money laundering allegations. Oil & gas stocks fell as soaring infection rates, particularly in the developing countries such as India and Brazil hurt oil prices on concerns about a slower global recovery.

Italian vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial fell 3.7% after it ended talks over the sale of truckmaker Iveco to Chinese firm FAW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than 50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkille...

Russian police calls on people not to take part in Navalny protests

Russias Interior Ministry on Monday called on the population not to take part in planned protests this week in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose health has seriously deteriorated while on hunger strike in prison.Any agg...

Soccer-La Liga rejects 'egotistical' Super League

Spains football league, La Liga, have added their name to the growing list of institutions rejecting the idea of a European Super League. In a statement on Monday La Liga tore into the newly proposed Super League, of which three of its club...

As COVID cases soar, NRAI requests government to vaccinate athletes at the earliest

The National Rifle Association of India NRAI has requested the government to vaccinate its Olympic-bound shooters at the earliest, taking into account the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.As per the data updated by the union health min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021