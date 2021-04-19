Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 206 to Rs 6,904 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 206, or 2.9 per cent, to Rs 6,904 per quintal in 9,255 lots.

For June delivery, the price decreased by Rs 178, or 2.47 per cent, to Rs 7,038 per quintal in 605 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)