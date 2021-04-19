Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:06 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 206 to Rs 6,904 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 206, or 2.9 per cent, to Rs 6,904 per quintal in 9,255 lots.

For June delivery, the price decreased by Rs 178, or 2.47 per cent, to Rs 7,038 per quintal in 605 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germanys Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europes largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.W...

Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday....we were looking forward for h...

Sensex sinks 882.61 pts to end at 47,949.42; Nifty tanks 258.40 pts to 14,359.45.

Sensex sinks 882.61 pts to end at 47,949.42 Nifty tanks 258.40 pts to 14,359.45....

J&J, other drugmakers to face trial in California over claims they fueled opioid epidemic

Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than 50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021