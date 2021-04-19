Hackers claim to have access to 13TB of Domino’s India data

Hackers claim to have access to 13TB of Domino's India of sensitive data including 180,000,000 order details, according to Alon Gal, CTO of an Israeli cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock.

The order details reportedly contain Domino's India customer names, contact numbers, emails, addresses and payment information. Additionally, the leaked data also includes details of a whopping 10 lakh credit cards.

Threat actor claiming to have hacked Domino's India (@dominos) and stealing 13TB worth of data.Information includes 180,000,000 order details containing names, phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, and a whopping 1,000,000 credit cards. pic.twitter.com/1yefKim24A — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 18, 2021

Further, the leaked data is up for sale on the dark web and the hackers are looking for around USD550,000 (around Rs 4 crore) for the entire database. Sharing details of Domino's India breach, Alon Gal said that the threat actors have plans to build a search portal to enable querying the data.

Domino's India has not yet released a statement regarding the security incident.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has seen a dramatic surge in the number of cybersecurity incidents as people are becoming increasingly dependent on online services. Late last month, the personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were reportedly up for sale on the dark web.