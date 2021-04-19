Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:18 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Monday traded flat at Rs 6,390 per five quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded at Rs 6,390 per five quintal with an open interest of 49,545 lots.

The contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 1, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 6,484 per five quintal as open interest stood at 9,835 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

