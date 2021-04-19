Left Menu

Metro services truncated during Delhi lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:01 IST
Metro trains will run on a reduced frequency during the six-day lockdown in Delhi over an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday as the health system is being stretched to its limits amid the spiralling infections.

''Services during morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

''For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 min only,'' it said.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof, the DMRC said. PTI MG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

