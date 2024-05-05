Soccer-Heavy rain in Porto Alegre forces CONMEBOL to postpone Libertadores and Sudamericana matches
The government of Rio Grande do Sul declared a state of emergency on Thursday following the intense rains that have hit the region. "CONMEBOL has decided to postpone the Libertadores match between Chile's Huachipato and Brazil's Gremio, scheduled for Wednesday, and the Sudamericana match Bolivia's Real Tomayapo and Brazil's Internacional scheduled for Tuesday," the governing body said in a statement.
"CONMEBOL has decided to postpone the Libertadores match between Chile's Huachipato and Brazil's Gremio, scheduled for Wednesday, and the Sudamericana match Bolivia's Real Tomayapo and Brazil's Internacional scheduled for Tuesday," the governing body said in a statement. "The new date for both matches will be announced shortly."
Flooding across the state has killed 55 and left more than 350,000 without electricity, while Salgado Filho International Airport is under water and operations have been suspended indefinitely, with roads also being affected.
