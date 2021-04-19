SIMA seeks exemption of textile units from COVID-19 curbs

The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) on Monday appealed to Tamil Nadu government to include spinning, weaving, knitting, processing and vertically integrated textile units under continuous process industry category and permit them to run between 10 PM and 4 AM.

The government should also allow the managements and the employees to use their transport facilities to operate in the night shifts and work on Sundays also by strictly adhering to the SOPs (standard operating procedures) prescribed by it, SIMA chairman Ashwin Chandran said in a statement here.

Appreciating the efforts and initiatives taken by the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, he, however, expressed concern over the decision of stopping of industrial units during night hours between 10 PM and 4 AM and on Sundays.

The industry is taking all care to adopt SOPs and also vaccinating the employees aged 45 years and above on a fast track, therefore, such restrictions are not required for the manufacturing activities, Chandran said.

