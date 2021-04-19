ZFW Hospitality raises USD 150,000 pre-seed fund led by Mumbai Angel Network

Cloud kitchen platform ZFW Hospitality on Monday said it has raised USD 150,000 (around Rs 1.12 crore) pre-seed funding from Mumbai Angels Network, along with California-based accelerator Expert DOJO and three other marquee angel investors.

ZFW will be utilising the funds to expand its presence in the western region, hire top talent and increase its network to over 300 cloud-based restaurants before raising a larger amount of funds in the next round, according to a statement. The company will deploy a part of the proceeds to improve AI and Data Analytics capabilities on the ZFW-OS platform that helps streamline operational efficiency and overhead costs.

