Kwik Delivery announces release of plugin for Prestashop

The 'oars' are definitely not resting at Kwik Delivery (Kwik.delivery) at this time! Just weeks after the release of its plugins for Shopify and Magento, Kwik Delivery announces the release of its plugin for Prestashop. This new plugin is a milestone as Kwik Delivery is now fully integrated with the "Big Four" of e-commerce frameworks: Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify and now Prestashop.

Delivery plugins are a critical technology brick in the growth of African e-commerce by allowing thousands of merchants to offer reliable, secure and efficient last-mile delivery services to their customers. By installing the plugin, businesses no longer need to worry about on-time deliveries after-sales as Kwik handles it for them. Kwik delivers within 2 hours in Lagos and 1 hour in Abuja after pickup and will soon expand its service to new cities.

"These are key milestones for us in enabling the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria," commented Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. "We are working to ease the logistics hassles faced by both businesses and their customers after-sales. Just providing the network to make this possible is not enough. The added value brought by Kwik Delivery starts from the fulfilment systems of merchants, all the way to the doorsteps of buyers."

The Prestashop plugin is free and easy to install and use. The plugin allows buyers to get real-time shipping rates between merchants' addresses and the buyers' delivery addresses. Buyers can directly place orders to be delivered by Kwik Delivery at the checkout of Prestashop stores.

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has introduced the concept of "just-in-time" last-mile deliveries in Nigeria and has pioneered an approach of deep integration with e-commerce frameworks that proves to be indispensable to the growth of Africa's e-commerce, fostering trade across Africa. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS and the mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

(With Inputs from APO)