Mahindra increases investment in skill development in South Africa with new training centre

Indian vehicle maker Mahindra Mahindra Limited has increased its investment in skills training in South Africa by opening a new training centre, effectively doubling its capacity, in the country.The centre opened recently in Centurion, near the capital of Pretoria, by Mahindra South Africa will provide training to internal staff and dealers from across South Africa and the neighbouring countries where the company has a footprint.South Africa is the regional hub for Mahindra and the brands second home outside of India.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:50 IST
Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has increased its investment in skills training in South Africa by opening a new training centre, effectively doubling its capacity, in the country.

The centre opened recently in Centurion, near the capital of Pretoria, by Mahindra South Africa will provide training to internal staff and dealers from across South Africa and the neighbouring countries where the company has a footprint.

“South Africa is the regional hub for Mahindra and the brand’s second home outside of India. We will continue to support all levels of skill development to support the growing demand for Mahindra vehicles and the planned expansion on the continent,” said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

“With the growth of the Mahindra brand in recent years, we have completely outgrown our previous technical training facility. This new training centre will allow us to train more people. Ultimately, this renewed focus on training and skills development should reflect in even better customer service on the showroom floor,” he said.

In line with the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the centre will offer a hybrid system of physical and online training.

“The online learning has been made possible by the modern technology available, which has allowed Mahindra’s training team to provide classroom and interactive style training to remote learners,'' Gupta said.

All courses are developed by Mahindra’s own technical specialists, specifically for South Africa The opening of the training centre followed the opening of Mahindra’s new national warehouse and parts distribution centre at the same venue.

Mahindra’s investments in South Africa in recent years include the large vehicle assembly facility in the coastal city of Durban, where it assembles the Pik-Up for the local as well as the export market.

